Construction on the Mount Isa railway line at Maxwelton is expected to get underway in late February as part of an upgrade that will increase capacity for cattle services by almost five times its current level.
The upgrades, which were announced in August 2022 by the state government, will extend a low-speed section of track at Maxwelton from 300 metres to approximately 1.4 kilometres.
The extension will create more space for the unloading of cattle off trucks and onto trains, meaning two cattle trains will be to use the track each week.
The upgrade is expected to cost $4.26 million and will also provide a space to temporarily store trains at Maxwelton if needed.
Richmond Shire Council Mayor John Wharton was welcoming of the upgrade.
"The Council has plans for further development around the sites with farming underway and grain silos being built and filled," he said.
"It's an excellent opportunity to have a feed lot near this facility with 90 per cent of cattle loaded out of Maxwelton going to a processor."
Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead said crews will commence construction works once the design was complete.
"In collaboration with the Richmond Shire Council, crews will relocate the cattle loading area approximately 600 metres east of the current loading area," he said.
"During the construction period, residents near the siding may notice additional vehicle movements, lighting, and noise.
"Every effort will be made to minimise impacts on the local community."
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the upgrade would make transportation easier for the cattle industry.
"The upgrade isn't just future-proofing the line - it's also supporting 60 good, secure jobs in the industry."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.