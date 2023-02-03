The North West Star
Richmond Shire welcomes multimillion dollar railway upgrades at Maxwelton

By Jeremy Cook
February 3 2023 - 1:30pm
Construction on railway upgrades at the Maxwelton are expected to begin in late February, the state government has announced. File picture.

Construction on the Mount Isa railway line at Maxwelton is expected to get underway in late February as part of an upgrade that will increase capacity for cattle services by almost five times its current level.

