THE future direction of regional mobile infrastructure is at the heart of a survey being conducted by the country's consumer watchdog.
Launched in September last year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission survey aims to help shape future government policy decisions on regional mobile infrastructure as well as the potential for mobile roaming during natural disasters or other emergencies.
Bush locals are being urged to have their say on the current state of regional mobile infrastructure, as well as on what changes they would like to see implemented.
Isolated Children's Parent's Association president Alana Moller, Star of Hope Station, Clermont, said the ICPA would be making a submission to the survey.
"We know that education in rural and remote areas actually hinges on having access to telecommunication services, so therefore we have to have a say on this issue," Ms Moller said.
"Something the ICPA has been advocating for is the need for access to two types of services, because if something goes down, you can't be without communications, it's as simple as that.
"I think it comes down to finding the most equitable solution possible to ensure those who live in remote and regional areas aren't disadvantaged when it comes to telecommunications."
The calls for submissions come after federal Nationals leader David Littleproud was among regional politicians to call for all all rural phone towers to be "unlocked", to let anyone use their signal regardless of which carrier they use.
The Maranoa MP also claimed the ACCC had got it wrong when in 2017 it ruled against mandated mobile roaming.
"Since I was first elected, I've been advocating for the introduction of mandated roaming," Mr Littleproud said.
"I'm not saying that sort of service should be free, but I think we should be able to hear what kind of fee that would attract from the major telcos.
"I know in some countries, the fee is something like $5 a month, so I think it would be interesting to see what that figure would be in Australia."
The ACCC's survey comes after the federal government's recent telecommunications review was completed last year.
"The Nationals are eager to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the Labor government on implementing any recommendations that came out of that review," Mr Littleproud said.
"It is really important to us to ensure we improve telecommunications in the bush and that is regardless of who is in government."
To have your say, visit: consultation.accc.gov.au/accc/regional-mobile-infrastructure-inquiry
The survey take about 10 minutes to complete and is open until March 31
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
