Urandangi State School has received funding for an organic waste program to get students involved with recycling and reducing green waste.
The school, which is located in the Boulia Shire approximately 187 kilometres south west of Mount Isa, received around $2,455 to introduce "Go Green Recycling Stations" into classrooms.
Students will be taught how to collect, sort and recycle classroom waste including organics, plastics, paper and other recyclables.
The funding will also be used for worm farms to manage organic waste collected by the school.
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon announced the funding as part of the organic Waste Smart Schools program, saying students would be taught fun ways to reduce and re-use waste.
"This is a great way to teach students of all ages about the science behind composting and the benefits of reducing organic waste going to landfill," she said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
