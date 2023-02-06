The Cloncurry bank robberies of 1932 are a source of notoriety in north west Queensland which is why the late John Williamson's partly fictional retelling of the event proved so popular amongst locals.
Mr Williamson's book, titled Six Keys: The Cloncurry Bank Robberies, was first released in 2010 and is set to be republished almost 13 years later.
To celebrate the republishing, Mr Williamson's daughter Leith will be signing copies of the book at a book launch at Mary Kathleen Park in March.
Cloncurry archivist Colin Randall said the Historical Society were also considering releasing a second edition which would include a map of Cloncurry in 1932 with locations of major events from the robberies.
"A lot of people believe that it was a great book," Mr Randall said.
"John Williamson, who wrote the book, researched it over nearly 20 years and as a young man in Cloncurry, he was able to talk to some of the locals who supposedly knew all of the people named in the book."
Mr Randall said that while the book was partly a work of fiction, the robberies weren't and the case remains unsolved to this day.
No money was ever recovered and no charges have been laid after the Queensland National Bank and the Bank of New South Wales were broken in to one fateful night in 1932.
"The practice of the day was that one bank would hold the keys to another," Mr Randall said.
"Of course when they got in to the Bank of New South Wales they found the keys to banks in Mount Isa.
"So I think they called it quits at that."
The case has also been at the heart of production for a short film called The Bank Manager which is set to be released in 2023.
Filmmaker Luke Chaplain described the robberies as one of "Australia's greatest mysteries".
Six Keys: The Cloncurry Bank Robberies will be relaunched officially at Mary Kathleen Park in Cloncurry on Saturday March 18.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
