Police have released footage of Tallis Ahfat as they continue to appeal for public assistance in locating the man who was last seen a month and a half ago.
The CCTV footage shows Mr Ahfat crossing the Alma Street bridge on foot at around 3:51am on December 16, the morning he was last seen.
A comprehensive land and air search has also recommenced in the area.
Investigators have urged anyone who was in the area at that time and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact police immediately.
The 22-year-old has not been in contact with family or friends since December 16.
Mr Ahfat is described as a First Nations man, about 170cm tall, proportionate build, dark curly hair with short back and sides.
He has a distinctive star tattoo under his left eye and an Indigenous flag on his left forearm and was last seen wearing an orange, black and white polo shirt with black shorts and shoes and a maroon bucket hat.
He suffers a medical condition which requires medication and serious concerns are held for his welfare.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.