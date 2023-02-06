Westpac have confirmed its Cloncurry branch will close in May in response to shrinking customer demand.
The ASX-listed bank will shut up shop in Cloncurry on May 19, 2023 and will transition its over-the-counter banking services across to Australia Post after signing a ten year agreement with Bank@Post.
A Westpac spokesman said the decision was made in response to "customer preference".
"Our customers are using branches less, for fewer reasons, and choosing to use digital banking more often," the spokesman said.
"Our Remote Services Team will also be implementing a program of on-the-ground support for these communities."
Traeger MP Robbie Katter said he was disappointed by the closure.
"It's very hard to get credit from a bank when you're on the internet from 2000 kilometres away rather than when you had your local lending manager," he said.
"Towns cannot move forward if people wanting to buy houses can't get loans on reasonable terms nor can they attract people to buy businesses for the same reason."
Cloncurry is the latest in a string of branch closures announced by banks for rural and regional Australia.
Westpac Katherine will close its doors February 24 alongside 23 other branches which were announced by the Westpac Group in October 2022.
Westpac's Tully and Ingham branches are also set to close while NAB announced its Longreach branch will close in April.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
