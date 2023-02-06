Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was allegedly mugged in Mount Isa in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to police, a 42-year-old woman was walking along West Street shortly after midnight on February 5 when she was approached by two people, asking for cigarettes.
An altercation followed before the pair allegedly stole the woman's handbag containing her phone, wallet and car keys.
The woman sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to Mount Isa Hospital for treatment.
Police said the pair, described as a young male and female, were last seen travelling down West Street on foot.
Witnesses or anyone who was in the Menzies area at the time of the robbery have been encouraged to contact police.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
