RFDS to immortalise Dr Don Bowley OAM with permanent display

By Jeremy Cook
February 7 2023 - 8:01am
The Royal Flying Doctor Service will commission a display of Dr Don Bowley OAM at its new visitor centre. Picture supplied.

North west Queensland's resident flying doctor of more than 26 years, Dr Don Bowley OAM, will have a permanent display commissioned in Mount Isa in recognition of his service.

