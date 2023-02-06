North west Queensland's resident flying doctor of more than 26 years, Dr Don Bowley OAM, will have a permanent display commissioned in Mount Isa in recognition of his service.
The veteran doctor said farewell to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) in January after a quarter of a century as the senior medical officer at the Mount Isa base.
To celebrate his career, the RFDS will commission a display in its Mount Isa Visitor Centre once constructed.
Dr Bowley's career has been well decorated, winning the Queensland Local Hero of the Year award in 2011 and then a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2012 for his service to medicine.
He also received the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland Meritorious Service Award for a long and distinguished career in rural and remote health in 2019.
In a post to social media, the RFDS commemorated Dr Bowley by acknowledging "his tremendous dedication".
"As Dr Don moves on to his next adventure in the medical industry, he will always be remembered as a titan of health in the outback," the post said.
