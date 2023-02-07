Black Stars have secured another win and their fourth in a row in the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition after a close encounter with Panthers over the weekend.
Both teams came in to the round 11 fixture in decent form off the back of wins against former league leaders Cavaliers.
The Stars took the crease first on Saturday, January 4 at Captain Cook Oval and failed to disappoint notching an impressive 224 runs of 30 overs to put them in to a comfortable position.
Crucial knocks from Trent Cameron with 45 runs and Calvin Phund with 32 proved instrumental for the Stars.
Kyle Bartolo also intrigued in what was to be his last game as he racked up 30 not out. Bartolo will farewell the Stars as he moves away to attend university.
Panthers came in to bat with a mountain to climb and almost did so.
A couple of solid knocks looked to threaten the Stars until Pierce Jones swept through the top order, picking up a devastating five wicket haul.
A plucky innings from the Panthers wasn't enough as they finished on 7/195 at stumps.
A win for Black Stars mean they remain top of the table, while around the grounds, another forfeit from Western Bulls keeps Cavaliers in the title race with one point the difference between first and second.
Black Stars coach Ash Benson was full of praise for Panthers after the hard fought victory, but said the Stars always felt in control.
"There were a couple of times where they went out batting that they were mounting a challenge," he said.
"Every time they started to get a decent partnership, we managed to break it ... that was probably the difference in the end.
"The boys were pretty happy to find out they're on top of the table after last week, so to have another win and stay on top the boys were pretty happy with that."
Benson also heaped praised on to new club captain Lachlan White.
"He's really doing a good job," Benson said.
"The guys like him and respond to him and the feedback I get from the guys is that he listens to them.
"That's probably been the main thing we've worked on this year, just making sure we've got good relationships in the team."
Black Stars will be hoping to look to White for inspiration as the title race heats up. There are only four games left to played until finals in March and the Stars lead the league by a point.
Ladder as it stands:
Round 12: February 11
Round 13: February 18
Round 14: February 25
Round 15: March 4
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
