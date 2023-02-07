The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Pierce Jones picks up a fifer as Black Stars too good for Panthers

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Bartolo (left) played his last game for Black Stars while Pierce Jones (right) picked up five wickets. Picture supplied.

Black Stars have secured another win and their fourth in a row in the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition after a close encounter with Panthers over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.