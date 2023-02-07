Thunderstorms are expected to lash the north west over the coming days with heavy rain causing potential for localised flash flooding across north Queensland.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows showers and possible storms will likely hit across Wednesday and Thursday.
The rest of the week is expected to remain mostly sunny with only a slight chance of showers over the weekend.
Up in the Gulf however, showers and storms will persist for the duration of the week.
Wednesday's forecast for Mount Isa shows a high chance of showers most likely in the morning with the added chance of a thunderstorm and light winds. Temperatures are forecast to hit a top of 32 degrees and a low of 24.
Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday with a medium chance of showers and a thunderstorm most likely in the morning and afternoon as well as light winds. Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 31 and a low of 23.
Friday is looking to be sunny with temperatures with reaching a maximum of 34 degrees and a minimum of 21.
Saturday will be similarly sunny with temperatures reaching a maximum of 36 degrees before falling to a low of 22.
A slight chance of a shower is expected on Sunday with only a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures can expect to reach a scorching 38 degrees before falling to 23 degrees overnight.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 38.00 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 100.32 per cent.
