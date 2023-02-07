A young boy was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital late on Friday afternoon after fracturing his arm in a horse riding accident in his family's yard.
The primary school-aged boy was believed to have been riding with his family around the yard on February 3 before his horse slipped and fell.
The boy's foot then became stuck in the stirrup and he was dragged a short distance.
The unfortunate young rider suffered a compound fracture to his arm after the horse stood on it.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew were called to the private homestead, located north west of Mount Isa, just before 7pm.
The boy was stabilised by a paramedic, before being flown to Mount Isa Hospital for further treatment.
