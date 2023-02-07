The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Boy airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital after horse steps on arm

February 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency crews tend to a young boy who injured himself in a horse-riding accident near Mount Isa. Picture supplied.

A young boy was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital late on Friday afternoon after fracturing his arm in a horse riding accident in his family's yard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.