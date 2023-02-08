One cyclone has already formed and another three tropical lows are being fuelled by the return of the monsoon across the north of Australia.
At this stage, weather experts don't expect any of them to make landfall.
Tropical cyclone Freddy was named as a Category 1 on Tuesday and has already built to Category 3.
TC Freddy is about 700km northwest of Broome and is expected to have "minimal impacts to the Australian mainland".
TC Freddy is expected to move further away from the WA coast during the week as it builds in strength.
A possible second and third cyclones may form well off the Queensland coast and in the Indian Ocean respectively.
The return of the monsoon across the top of Northern Territory and northern Queensland could spawn more tropical lows over the next few weeks.
If the cyclones do form they will be known as Gabrielle, Herman and Ilsa.
The Bureau of Meteorology already expects one of the systems to bring storms to Queensland and northern NSW even as it heads south west to New Zealand's North Island.
It may become a cyclone as soon as tomorrow.
Another tropical low is building in power 270km south of the Cocos Islands off the WA coast.
BOM said the system would pass well south of the islands today before passing out of the Australian region tomorrow, and not impact mainland Australia.
Close attention is being paid to a low which has formed off the Queensland coast in the Coral Sea.
The weather spun out of this developing system could potentially impact coastal areas hit by floods last month.
BOM says it was located 870km north-northeast of Mackay this morning.
"There is a high chance the tropical low will develop into a tropical cyclone later today, and it is expected to strengthen further on Thursday," the bureau said.
The system is forecast to track near Norfolk Island over the weekend.
"A direct tropical cyclone impact or landfall is not expected for the Queensland coast," the bureau advises.
"However, exposed east coastal areas may experience large waves and fresh to strong winds with the passing of this system from Thursday."
Showers and wave and swell activity are also expected to increase across Queensland's central coast before extending to southern coastal areas and waters.
Severe weather warnings for surf and swells will be determined by the track and intensity of the tropical cyclone, the bureau said.
This tropical low is forecast to become a category 3 cyclone late Thursday early Friday as it continues to move further offshore from the Queensland coast.
The wet season has been stop start across the north since the arrival of TC Ellie just before Christmas which proved to be a record-breaker in terms of rain.
Although Ellie was soon downgraded to a tropical low as it made landfall west of Darwin and spiralled across the Barkly Tableland and west into the Kimberley to devastate Timber Creek in early January.
Tennant Creek, in the Barkly, has recorded just over 200mm so far this year, where as Katherine is under half its average rainfall for this time of year at 193mm.
Cairnshas recorded 456mm for the year, about half its average while further south at Mackay, the total for the year is a well above average 740mm.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.