The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Mount Isa's Jake Curr rises to second in PBR national standings after Scone win

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mount Isa's Jake Curr claimed victory over the weekend in New South Wales with a win at the Professional Bull Riders' (PBR) Scone Invitational. in

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.