Mount Isa's Jake Curr claimed victory over the weekend in New South Wales with a win at the Professional Bull Riders' (PBR) Scone Invitational. in
The 23-year-old cowboy soared to number two in the Australian standings after pocketing 27 national points at White Park Equine Arena on Saturday night.
The event, held on February 4 in the Hunter Valley, was the second of the 2023 PBR Monster Energy Tour and Curr's first in the race for this year's National Championship.
Curr got off to a hot start in round one with a score of 83.5 points to put in him in to a commanding position.
In the championship round Curr lasted 5.2 seconds, however, his opening score of 83.5 was enough to clinch the win.
The win moved Curr up in to second on the national standings to within ten points of fellow Queenslander Brady Fielder from Clermont who leads the competition on 37 points.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said the bulls proved tough to handle with only five competitors out of 38 in total managing to score.
"It was certainly a tough start to the 2023 season with only a limited number of scores, but in saying that the bulls came in firing for season start and walked away the winners," he said.
"Being our second event in Scone since COVID, the fans have again showed up in force ensuring the Monster Energy Tour will return in 2024, which is something we will review to see what else we can add to possibly turn this into a 2 day competition."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
