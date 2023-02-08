A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts north west Queensland this afternoon.
Locations likely to be impacted include Urandangi, Dajarra and Barkly.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning, saying severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
Urandangi has recorded 41mm of rain since midday today with more expected.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
