A not-for-profit organisation has taken it upon themselves to draw youth away from crime and into cycling.
Mount Isa's first dedicated bicycle facility will open to promote positive behaviours amongst youth and prevent them from engaging in criminal activities.
Mount Isa has long grappled with a growing youth crime problem which has only worsened in the past 12 months.
The Youth BikeShed, operated by Selectability, a not-for-profit mental health and suicide prevention charity, will try to counteract this issue.
The facility will focus on intervention by giving young people, aged between 12 and 17 years, a central location to meet after school and participate in group bike rides and repair workshops.
Selectability's Mount Isa Bike Shed Coordinator Samuel Black said mentors and trained mental health workers would be on hand to engage with young people at the bike shed.
"The aim is to really broaden the skill set of the young people attending and work with them to develop a set of core skills including planning, self-control, awareness and flexibility," he said.
"By including our youth in new activities that they can get passionate about, our BikeShed team will support them in mapping out their individual goals and dealing with obstacles."
The facility includes the free bicycle loan scheme 'On Your Bike For Mental Health', break-out areas for socialising, organised group rides, bicycle repair workshop and easy access to other mental wellbeing supports.
The bike shed will also include programs for adults during the day.
Selectability Chief Operating Officer Aaron Farrell said the initiative aimed to prevent harmful habits such as loneliness and boredom which could lead young people to engage in anti-social behaviour.
"The Youth BikeShed initiative focuses on intervention, providing activities aimed at promoting positive behaviours and preventing youths from engaging in criminal activity," he said.
"[It] provides a friendly, open and caring environment for people to make friends, get active and engage in a range of projects.
"We encourage the Mount Isa community to come along and check out the BikeShed, borrow a bike and go for a ride, do some bike repairs in the workshop, or just pop in for a coffee and a chat."
The facility is free to use and doesn't require an appointment or referral.
