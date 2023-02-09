The state government has cited "an extensive review process" in to its proposal for a 30-unit housing development in Mount Isa.
The development, which will be used to house government employees such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, teachers and police officers, drew criticism from Mayor Danielle Slade for its location in Parkside near two schools and two childcare centres.
The proposal involves the construction of 30 one-bedroom units in a gated complex on the corner of Nineteenth Avenue and Brilliant Street.
A spokesman for Public Works and Procurement Minister Mick de Brenni said locations for government employee housing were identified by "availability of land both within government stock and the broader real estate market".
"An extensive review process was undertaken by the Palaszczuk Government to identify a suitable site for this development," the spokesman said.
"We will continue to work closely with the local council during the construction phase."
Mount Isa Catholic Church priest Father Mick Lowcock criticised the location of the development which has been used as a car park for St Joseph's Primary School which sits across the road.
"There's going to be less access for St Joseph's School," he said.
"They're not going to be able to park in front of their school, so they're going to have less parking.
"Now they'll have to park on Twenty-third Avenue and Fourth Avenue, and especially if there's kids involved, they're both pretty busy streets.
He also said the gated compound would make it challenging for public servants to integrate themselves into the community.
"Mount Isa has been built on a community where people have been integrated rather than separated," Fr Lowcock said.
"That people can come to Mount Isa and then not be involved in the community at all that's a really important issue."
Construction on the development is expected to begin in June 2023 for completion in June 2024.
