The Cloncurry Shire Council in north west Queensland has issued an open letter to Westpac criticising the ASX-listed multinational's decision to close the local branch.
The letter, which was addressed to the Cloncurry community as well as Westpac, outlined concerns surrounding potential economic impacts of the closure and for residents who rely on the branch for face-to-face assistance.
Westpac is expected to shut up shop in Cloncurry on May 19 and transition its over-the-counter banking services across to Australia Post. The next closest Westpac branch is located a three-hour round trip away, in Mount Isa.
According to Westpac, the decision to close the branch was made in response to shrinking foot traffic.
It comes as a motion to hold an inquiry into regional bank closures passed the federal senate on February 8.
The council, who are a customer of Westpac, criticised the company for its decision and threatened to reconsider future banking options should the bank close.
"For a dynamic region that's growing in strength with massive expansion and investment from international mining companies and others, it is a slap in the face when a major finance company turns its back - yet expects us to stay on as customers," the letter said.
"What does this say to future investors, residents and travellers in, and to our region, and what will be the impact on general confidence? That we don't matter?
"Our greatest fear is that this decision will give other vital services the precedent to withdraw more services from Cloncurry and regional Queensland."
The letter also expressed concern for residents who rely on the branch for face-to-face service.
"We are concerned for the many elderly residents, community groups and businesses, that rely on the branch for face-to-face assistance," the letter said.
"The role that personal face-to-face banking plays for our region cannot be underestimated.
"The limited banking offer proposed via the local post office is an unacceptable level of service for Westpac's dedicated customer base."
It is understood employees are currently in consultation with the bank over what will happen to their employment within the company.
"We have a robust process in place to assist employees to find new opportunities within Westpac Group, meaning the majority of employees affected secure a new role and continue their career in the group," a Westpac spokesman said.
"Where an employee doesn't secure a role to stay with Westpac Group, we've financial and tailored career transition support available to help them secure employment elsewhere in the local community."
Cloncurry is the latest in a string of branch closures announced by banks for rural and regional Australia.
As of August 2022, 550 bank branches had been shut across Australia since January 2020, according to the Finance Sector Union (FSU).
In response, a motion to hold the country's first parliamentary inquiry into regional bank closures in 19 years passed the federal senate yesterday afternoon.
The inquiry will investigate the economic and welfare impacts of branch closures on customers, the effect of removing face-to-face access to cash, the reasons given for branch closures and the effectiveness of government banking statistics in capturing regional service levels.
The news was welcomed by FSU National Secretary Julia Angrisano who called for a serious examination of the branch closures.
"It is clear that cutting the branch network is being done to reduce costs and maintain profits," she said.
"While hundreds of banks have been closed in recent years, a large number of bank staff have also lost their jobs.
"We know that regional communities are doing it tough without access to banking services. The FSU will also encourage the Senate Committee to examine the impact branch closures have on the workers who have lost their jobs."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
