Terry and Patty Hanson will leave a lasting legacy on Mount Isa when they leave town, as was proved this week on social media.
The couple's daughter announced on Facebook that her parents, who own the motorcycle repair shop Bike and Rider, are retiring.
The post was met with an outpouring of tributes and well wishes from current and former Mount Isa residents.
"End of an era," one comment said.
"Thank you for everything you've done for the dirt bike community. Over those years you've made my life and hundreds of children growing up in the mighty Isa very enjoyable and memorable," another said.
Mr and Mrs Hanson will farewell Mount Isa in 2023.
The couple are set to sell the shop, which has been in the Hanson family since it was established in 1975, and move to Townsville.
Mr Hanson, a life-long resident of the Isa, said working at the shop was all he'd ever known.
"I'd get up in the morning and come to work and once I opened the doors and walked in, I thought, I'm at home," he said.
"The shop started in '75. I finished school and had another job.
"Dad wanted [the shop] to go from an accessory shop to having its first dealership and he purchased the first dealership in 1978.
"So I left the current job I was in, moved to the shop to work as a mechanic and pretty much stayed here ever since."
The family would eventually acquire a number of dealerships, opening up opportunities for Mr Hanson to travel the world to countries such as Japan, Italy, China, England and the United States.
"There was plenty of opportunities to travel overseas with those companies like Yamaha and Honda," Mr Hanson said.
"I went to a few factory things and a few race meetings with those people.
"I got around a bit which was pretty good."
It's been 12 months since the Hansons were first approached with an offer to buy Bike and Rider. The pair agreed to sell the family-owned business to move closer to their grandkids in Townsville.
Mr Hanson said leaving was bittersweet, but exciting.
"I'm kind of getting a little bit out of my comfort zone," he said.
"I've never been on holidays for more than a month in my whole life you just did what you had to do being a small family business."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
