A 16-year-old Hughenden boy has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly threatening a woman with violence and then allegedly stealing a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
According to police, the boy entered an address on Flinders Street shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, February 7 where he allegedly threatened a 53-year-old woman with a stick.
He then allegedly stole property before fleeing on foot.
Later that same evening at around 11:50pm, a vehicle was stolen from an address on Brodie Street.
Police alleged that they witnessed the vehicle driving dangerously on Earl Street shortly after it was stolen.
The boy attended the Hughenden Police station at around 1:30am in relation to the incidents where he was charged with numerous offences.
The charges included dangerous operation of a vehicle whilst adversely affected, drink driving, unlicensed driving, enter dwelling with intent at night, threatening violence whilst armed, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, evade police, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.
The boy is expected to appear in the Townsville Children's Court on a date yet to be confirmed.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
