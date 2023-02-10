A champion horse trainer has been found guilty by Queensland racing stewards following an inquiry in to a jigger incident at last year's Birdsville Races.
Queensland thoroughbred trainer Todd Austin was found guilty on three of the four charges issued by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) including commissioning an act of cruelty to a horse and two charges of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry.
Austin's wife was also found guilty of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry.
Stewards won't, however, pursue Austin's charge relating to the possessing the jigger.
Austin is considered one of the Birdsville Cup's most successful trainers since the turn of the century having one the race three times in the past decade.
Austin and jockey Ric McMahon were suspended from the 2022 Birdsville Cup after a photo circulated online showing McMahon holding an electronic device known as a jigger in his hand during during early morning trackwork ahead of the event.
McMahon was in hot form heading in to the races, winning seven of his last 10 rides before being stood down.
He plead guilty to possessing the jigger and providing false and misleading evidence earlier in the inquiry which began in late August.
A statement issued by QRIC said Austin's charge relating to possessing the jigger would not be pursued.
"Stewards found Mr Austin guilty of an act of cruelty to registered thoroughbred Hemmerle when he engaged jockey Ric McMahon to ride the horse at trackwork during the Birdsville Cup race meeting in August last year," the statement said.
"Mr Austin's wife Toni Austin is also guilty of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry.
"An alternative charge issued to Mr Austin relating to the possession of the electronic device is not being pursued."
The three suspended participants have been given one week to provide penalty submissions before stewards determine their fate.
