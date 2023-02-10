The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Champion trainer Todd Austin found guilty over Birdsville jigger charges

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Ric McMahon was at the centre of the Birdsville Jigger inquiry after he was pictured holding an electronic device during early morning trackwork. Picture supplied.

A champion horse trainer has been found guilty by Queensland racing stewards following an inquiry in to a jigger incident at last year's Birdsville Races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.