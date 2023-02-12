A unique competition in north west Queensland is calling on artists from around the country to showcase their artistic flair and win from a prize pool of $13k.
As part of Hughenden's Festival of Outback Skies in April, Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara encouraged budding artists to participate in the competition with the chance of having their work on permanent display in the town.
"Here in the Flinders Shire, we love to tell a yarn or two through art," Cr McNamara said.
"Sculptures play an important role in our story telling journey and you can this see through our public art pieces sprinkled through the community.
"The Festival of Outback Skies is a celebration of the unique beauty and cultural heritage of the Flinders Shire, and this art sculpture competition is a perfect way to showcase the talents of artists and bring together the local and broader community."
The competition is open to both amateur and professional artists with all entries to be showcased on an art trail connecting Hughenden's historic Coolibah Tree with the town's showgrounds and recreational lake.
Artists will be in the draw to win one of two categories including the "Acquisitive Prize" worth $10,000, and the "People's Choice" prize worth $3,000
Entries close at midnight on March 19, and the winners will be announced as part of the festival, which will take place in Hughenden from April 28 to 30.
Artists interested in participating in the competition can download an artist information pack from the Hughenden Festival of Outback Skies website.
