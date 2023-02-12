The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Entries to Flinders Shire art sculpture competition to close in March

Updated February 13 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Robert Gray Memorial Fish sculpture is one of many art pieces on public display in the Flinders Shire. Picture supplied.

A unique competition in north west Queensland is calling on artists from around the country to showcase their artistic flair and win from a prize pool of $13k.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.