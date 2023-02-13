Sunny conditions and high temperatures are expected across north west Queensland with possible showers heading in to the weekend.
Heavy rain and large tides are expected to impact communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria as a potential tropical cyclone continues to be monitored in the Northern Territory.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for Mount Isa over the next six days shows high temperatures and plenty of sun across Tuesday and Wednesday, while possible showers and storms look set to hit towards the back end of the week and heading in to the weekend.
Mostly sunny conditions are expected for Tuesday as temperatures reach a top of 38 degrees and a low of 23.
Sunny weather will remain on Wednesday with temperatures looking to hit 37 degrees before falling to 20 degrees over night.
Temperatures are predicted to cool on Thursday reaching only a top of 33 degrees, while showers and storms could potentially hit in the evening.
Temperatures look likely to fall again on Friday reaching a maximum of 28 degrees as the chance of showers and storms increases. According to the Bureau, up to 10mm of rain could fall most likely during the day.
The chance of showers will continue in to the weekend with up to 10mm potentially falling again on Saturday with maximum temperatures reaching a top of 29 degrees.
Up in the Gulf, a tropical low forming in the Northern Territory will likely bring heavy rain and large tides throughout the week.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 42.17 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 100.14 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
