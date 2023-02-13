Heavy rain and large tides could impact communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria as a tropical cyclone continues to be monitored in the Northern Territory.
A Tropical Cyclone Watch remains in place for coastal communities in the Territory from Alyangula to the Queensland border.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a tropical low is developing near Groote Eylandt in the Northern Territory and is forecast to develop further near the western Gulf of Carpentaria coast over the next 24 hours.
Strong winds, rain and thunderstorms will mostly impact communities in the Territory, however, the Bureau expects heavy rain and large tides could be felt in Gulf Country.
Up to 165mm of rain has been forecast for Normanton over the next six days with similar totals predicted for Burketown.
Depending on how long the system is over the Gulf of Carpentaria waters, it may develop into a tropical cyclone as early as Tuesday morning.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
