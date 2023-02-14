The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Black Stars and Cavaliers post wins as Mount Isa Cricket A Grade title race heats up

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Bulls lost to league leading Black Stars in their first game since December Picture Jos Murphy/file.

Black Stars cruised to another victory over the weekend with a win against Western Bulls to keep them top of the table in the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.