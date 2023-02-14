Black Stars cruised to another victory over the weekend with a win against Western Bulls to keep them top of the table in the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition.
The Bulls took to the crease first on Saturday in what was their first game since December. Player availability and low squad numbers has forced a struggling Bulls outfit to forfeit four matches in 2022/23.
Any hopes of a late season recovery for the Bulls were quashed convincingly by a Stars side continuing to gain momentum heading in to finals.
Bulls managed to string together 107 runs before being bowled out after 27 overs.
Anurag Saraswat took two wickets for 26 runs for the Stars, while Pierce Jones picked up one wicket after coming off a fifer in his previous game last week against the Cavaliers.
Jones would then open the batting for the Stars, notching 18 runs as the league leaders looked to rotate through their batting line up with one eye already on finals in March.
Cameron Squires was next in for the Stars, putting together 20 runs and the highest score of the innings as Stars chased down their 107 run target in just 20 overs.
Black Stars coach Ash Benson was happy with the win, saying the team's attention was shifting towards finals.
"We really shuffled our batting order around and gave a few guys a bat," he said.
"We obviously want to stay on top of the table, but at the same time we wanted to give a few guys a bat that haven't batted much.
"So we were able to take that gamble.
"In the end it was pretty comfortable."
Around the grounds, Cavaliers defeated Panthers by 57 runs after posting an impressive 252. The win keeps the Cavs in reach of Black Stars who sit one point clear atop the table.
A potential title deciding top of the table clash beckons this upcoming weekend as Black Stars and Cavaliers vie for first place at Sunset Oval from 10am.
Ladder as it stands:
Round 13: February 18
Round 14: February 25
Round 15: March 4
Semi Finals: March 11
Preliminary Finals: March 18
Grand Final: March 25
