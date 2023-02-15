Tony McGrady has called on past and present Mount Isa residents to check their potentially dormant bank or credit union accounts for spare funds.
Mr McGrady is campaigning for people to donate this spare money to the Mount Isa City Council for a Mine Workers Memorial which has long been in the works.
After checking his accounts at the bank, Mr McGrady found $506 in an account which he was signatory to.
"Let's say we start a campaign to get people to check whether or not they belong to organisations in a similar position to ourselves," he said.
"There could be money sitting idly in the bank or credit union.
"That being the case, why don't we consider donating it to the Mount Isa City Council to build the Miners Memorial."
Mr McGrady, who chairs the Mine Workers Memorial Advisory Committee, will donate the $506 to a trust fund set up by the council.
"Rather than leave that money lying in the banks or credit union somewhere, why don't we see what's there and maybe do the same thing," Mr McGrady said.
The idea for a Miners Memorial in Mount Isa has been talked about for a number of years and was first raised as a possibility as far back as 1998.
The memorial started to gain momentum in 2021 with the formation of an advisory committee made up of current and former residents as well as community leaders.
Mr McGrady said the memorial would be a "celebration" of greatly decreased fatality rates in the mining industry.
"This should be a celebration of the way the industry right across the board have picked up their game in regards to safety," he said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
