The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Tributes flow for long-term Mount Isa resident Jim Adlington

JC
By Jeremy Cook
February 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa icon Jim Adlington, pictured with some of the minerals he kept at his Marian St shop, sadly passed away on Monday. Picture Derek Barry.

Residents of Mount Isa are mourning the loss of long-term resident Jim Adlington after he sadly lost his battle with cancer on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.