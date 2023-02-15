Residents of Mount Isa are mourning the loss of long-term resident Jim Adlington after he sadly lost his battle with cancer on Sunday.
The man with many hats, as he was once described, was a towering public figure in Mount Isa over his lifetime.
Mr Adlington was well known for repairing sewing machines at his business on 38 Marian St, as well as rock collecting, story-telling and prospecting.
He made headlines in late-2022 after donating $10,000 to the North West Queensland Prostate Cancer Support Group.
His own fight with prostate cancer had hampered his activities in recent times, but that wasn't enough for people to forget his lasting impact.
Upon hearing of Mr Adlington's passing, head of Mount Isa's Catholic Church Father Michael Lowcock described him as a "gentleman".
"He didn't have it easy in life, but he's been a gentle person in some ways," Fr Lowcock said.
"Those who have been around for a long time would certainly have valued what he's done over all those years to establish Mount Isa [as it is] today."
As the former Chamber of Commerce president, now known as Commerce North West, Mr Adlington was a pivotal figure in transforming the city's business sector.
Fr Lowcock credited Mr Adlington for turning Mount Isa into an appealing destination for so many people and not just a home.
"He was really trying to put Mount Isa on the map commercially, because people just saw it as a mining town," Fr Lowcock said.
"It probably says a lot about his own pride that he wanted to have in Mount Isa as a city."
Close friends of Mr Adlington have said he was as cheeky as always in his final moments.
John and Margaret Bulow worked with Mr Adlington for 30 years at his shop on Marian St. Mrs Bulow said he was "an icon".
"[He's] well respected in the community," she said.
"He was generous to a fault. He would help and assist anybody that needed it and it didn't matter who, what or how."
Mr and Mrs Bulow were with Mr Adlington in the early hours of Sunday morning before he passed away. They said he was as "cheeky as anyone could be".
"We went up at three o'clock in the morning to say our goodbyes," Mr Bulow said.
"It's a sad thing, but it's something everyone's got to go through."
"He was in pain, and he's not in pain anymore," Mrs Bulow said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
