A large-scale commercial trial testing the properties of the biomass created from prickly acacia is underway in north west Queensland.
Green Day Energy, which has constructed a pilot plant at Richmond, is supplying 150 tonnes of biomass to one of the region's large minerals processing operations, which it's using in place of thermal coal.
According to Green Day Energy director David Hutchinson, the trial will be concluded by the end of May and if successful, will increase the project's chances of securing a substantial off-take agreement prior to the construction of a 100,000 tonne per annum commercial plant.
That would be an exciting step towards commercialisation of the project, and for economic growth in the north west, he said.
The renewable energy company announced the development of its torrefaction process in September 2021 and received a $5m grant from the federal government last year to assist with the construction of the $10m pilot plant.
The commercial trial has so far seen the selective harvest of tracts of council-owned land heavily infested with prickly acacia, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Richmond Shire Council to utilise all prickly acacia bushes across the 10,000ha 20 Mile reserve and town common.
This has given it the 300 tonnes of raw material needed to put through the pilot plant.
The company has received a state government biosecurity clearance to commercially clear and handle prickly acacia over five shires - Richmond, McKinlay, Flinders, Winton and Barcaldine.
Richmond mayor John Wharton AM welcomed the start of Green Day's operation, saying it represented a real opportunity for locals to secure employment.
According to Mr Hutchinson, the next step in the process is making biochar and creating green energy from biochar but they will need a cashflow to make that possible.
He estimated a pilot plant for stage two would cost $30 million.
"We have plans to invest upwards of $50m in the region in the next four years," he said.
The company is in talks with other high-energy users locally and Mr Hutchinson said it had also been approached by overseas export market operators.
"The global trend towards legislated and voluntary industry decarbonisation presents exciting market opportunities for Australian businesses operating in this space," he said.
"We believe our product will be very sought after as a coal replacement.
"Federal changes are making our product more attractive as companies have to work quicker to meet targets."
The company received the Richmond shire's Australia Day Saurus Crane environmental award in January, and Mr Hutchinson said it was undertaking additional measures as a part of the trial to attempt to eliminate or slow down the regrowth of the weed on cleared areas.
"When we remove the prickly acacia we do not want it to grow back," he said. "We are working closely with the council and other stakeholders to look at ways to manage the cleared land. We want to see the land returned to its former state as prime agricultural grasslands."
News of the release of an insect, gall-inducing thrips (Acaciothrips ebneri), for the control of the weed, wasn't of concern to Green Day's directors.
"We'll still use the timber," Brad Carswell said. "We don't want the seeds or leaves - if a solution were found to kill prickly acacia, there's still plenty of the timber."
The company has submitted an expression of interest to the Richmond Shire Council for 40 hectares in its inland port proposal, saying that would enable them to stockpile their raw material.
"We're leasing the land we're on now - there's only just enough space for 300 tonnes on the ground here," Mr Hutchinson. "Hopefully we'll be able to put the product straight onto trains and export it internationally."
He said projects that generate economic opportunities for the regions as well as genuinely address an environmental concern should be supported by all levels of government, and they'd been fortunate to have the support of all three levels of government to date.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
