Two miners have been reported missing after an incident at Dugald River mine located approximately 65 kilometres north west of Cloncurry.
The two miners, working for underground mining company Barminco, have fallen down one of the large holes used to access the mine's ore.
MMG Limited, who own the mine, have confirmed the incident, saying operations have been halted.
"Two Barminco employees working at MMG's Dugald River mine in Queensland were this morning involved in an incident and currently remain unaccounted for," MMG limited said in a statement.
"The site's emergency response has been activated and is working closely with Barminco and authorities to assist in search and rescue efforts."
"Operations at Dugald River have been halted while the search is underway."
"MMG has extended all available resources and support to Barminco and the Dugald River mine."
Emergency services are responding to the incident at the underground mine site.
QAS confirmed crews were on site assisting other emergency services as the situation unfolded.
The underground mine taps into a large ore body of zinc, with by-products including lead and silver.
Dugald River's first production of finished zinc concentrate left Dugald River November 8, 2017, and is expected to have a mine life of over 20 years. .
The MMG Limited mine employs 500 people, including local residents and fly-in, fly-out workers.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
