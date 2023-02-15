The North West Star
Two miners missing after underground incident at Dugald River mine near Cloncurry

Anna Houlahan
JC
By Anna Houlahan, and Jeremy Cook
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
Two miners have fallen into underground cavern at Dugald River mine near Cloncurry. File picture.

Two miners have been reported missing after an incident at Dugald River mine located approximately 65 kilometres north west of Cloncurry.

