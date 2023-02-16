The North West Star
Vehicle of missing miners located after underground mine collapse near Cloncurry

By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 11:00am
The vehicle of two missing miners has been located after an incident at Dugald River underground mine near Cloncurry. Picture supplied.

The vehicle of two missing miners has been located after an underground zinc mine collapse near Cloncurry in north west Queensland.

