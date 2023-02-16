The vehicle of two missing miners has been located after an underground zinc mine collapse near Cloncurry in north west Queensland.
It is understood rescue crews worked through the night to gain access to the light vehicle which the two Barminco contractors were believed to have been driving before the collapse.
Rescue crews deployed the use of drones, void scanning technology and video imagery to locate the vehicle.
Barminco owners, Perenti, said in a statement that heavy underground mining equipment was also used to gain access to the vehicle.
The incident occurred approximately 125 metres below the surface when the light vehicle and a drill rig fell into a void at the mine, operated by MMG.
A drill rig operator was rescued and received medical attention for minor, non life-threatening injuries late yesterday afternoon. However, the two missing miners remain unaccounted for.
Emergency services were on site yesterday responding to the incident as the situation unfolded.
Operations at the mine were halted while the search operation took place.
Managing Director & CEO of Perenti, Mark Norwell, said the specialist rescue team was focused on completing the operation as quickly and safely as possible.
"While the situation is still evolving, we are in contact with the family members of our missing team members and Perenti is providing support to their colleagues and rescue team," Mr Norwell said.
"Everyone at Perenti is feeling the impact of this incident and whilst we hold deep concerns for the safety of our colleagues, we continue to be hopeful that a positive outcome can be achieved."
State Resources Minister Scott Stewart said his major concern was for the welfare of the two miners.
"Right now we are hoping for the best outcome for the two missing workers at Dugald River mine," he said on Twitter.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter said in a statement he was praying for a good outcome.
"This kind of event is obviously the worst nightmare of any mining group and I know there is a lot of anxiety across the community right now," he said.
Australian Workers Union (AWU) Queensland Secretary Stacey Schinnerl said the union had been in constant contact with members both on and off site.
"We are advised that the Queensland Government have mine safety inspectors on site gathering information," she said.
"This is obviously a trying time for workers at the Dugald River mine and our thoughts are with them and their friends and family.
"We are hoping for a positive outcome for all."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
