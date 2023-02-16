The North West Star
Westpac halts closures of eight regional branches amid Senate inquiry

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
Westpac will halt the closure of its Cloncurry branch and seven others across regional Australia. Picture Google Maps.

Westpac will halt regional branch closures, including in Cloncurry, during a Senate inquiry examining the exit of banks from rural towns.

