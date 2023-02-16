Westpac will halt regional branch closures, including in Cloncurry, during a Senate inquiry examining the exit of banks from rural towns.
A spokesman for Westpac said it would postpone the closure of eight banks in rural areas across the country and there would be no decisions on the future of other branches during the inquiry.
The parliamentary inquiry into why banks are increasingly shutting shop in regional towns was launched last week after the closure of almost 100 branches since September.
The committee will examine the reasons for bank departures and possible solutions, along with the effects on regional economies and community welfare.
Westpac had previously announced the closure of 20 regional and suburban branches, with eight in rural areas including Gatton, Cloncurry, Ingham and Tully in Queensland.
The spokesman said the bank would continue its co-location program, which merges two group branches under one roof, to "invest and stay in communities".
It comes amid mounting political pressure on Westpac from regional Australians.
A petition launched by the Cloncurry Shire Council last week calling on the bank to reconsider its closure of the local branch attracted more than 500 signatures.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter was also critical of Westpac, saying it was "a real kick in the guts".
"The closure of the Cloncurry branch is leaving residents who bank with Westpac facing a three hour round trip to Mount Isa if they want or need direct assistance," he said.
"This is a big deal for Westpac, even before you start adding in local mining contractors and other businesses.
Nationals senator and committee chairman Matt Canavan last week wrote to banks urging them to halt closures during the inquiry in an act of good faith.
The Commonwealth Bank said it would not shut any branches during the inquiry, which is due to report by December, and postponed planned closures in Junee, NSW, and Bright, Victoria
But National Australia Bank said closures would continue during what it described as the single largest transformation in banking in Australia's history.
NAB retail executive Krissie Jones said 93 per cent of transactions occurred online and reshaping the branch network required difficult decisions, including closures.
A spokesman for ANZ said it was considering the inquiry's terms of reference.
The inquiry follows the coalition government's Regional Banking Taskforce, which found farmers, vulnerable people and small business owners struggle when a rural bank closes its doors.
The inquiry will hold its first hearing in Sale, Victoria, on March 2 and is open for submissions until March 31.
With Australian Associated Press
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
