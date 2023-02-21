The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mount Isa Day is set to be chock-full of community activities

February 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cath Purcell is just one of the talented local performers scheduled to play at Mount Isa Day celebrations on February 23.

Mount Isa's Cath Purcell, former Isan Craig McGown and Golden Guitar Award-winner Tania Kernaghan will headline celebrations as the town commemorates its centenary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.