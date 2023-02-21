Mount Isa's Cath Purcell, former Isan Craig McGown and Golden Guitar Award-winner Tania Kernaghan will headline celebrations as the town commemorates its centenary.
The celebrations on February 23 will start at 9am with a free community morning tea at the Civic Centre on West Street, featuring the What's Up Downunder hosts.
This will also mark the launch of Mount Isa City Library's Isa in Images online database, which contains more than 1000 historical images and videos of the town.
February 23 will also mark the official reopening of the upgraded Family Fun Park and Family Fun Precinct.
The day will culminate in the evening, when Kruttschnitt Oval hosts performances by the Mount Isa Folk Club, Mount Isa Community Ensembles and Ms Purcell.
The event will include a bar, food, community stalls and another appearance by Mr McGown and Ms Kernaghan before ending with a bang at 9pm with a fireworks display.
Friday, February 24 will also be a chance to celebrate as the Queensland Government has designated the day a bank holiday at the council's request.
Schools and government departments, except for health and emergency services, will be closed while businesses have the option of staying open.
Entry to Splashez Aquatic Centre will be free from 4pm-7pm on Thursday, February 23, and all day on Friday, February 24.
Outback at Isa will host special underground tours at its Hard Times Mine attraction from 9am-1pm on February 24, and will also have a display of historical photos at the Mount Isa Regional Art Gallery.
Bookings for the community morning tea can be made in person at the Civic Centre, by calling 4747 3300 or by emailing events@miccoe.com.au.
