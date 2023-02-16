The North West Star
Mount Isa artists reunite as part of Adelaide art exhibition

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 8:00am
Artwork by Mount Isa's Rowena Paine-Murphy has been included in an exhibit in Adelaide's CBD. Picture Facebook.

Artwork produced by Mount Isa's award-winning Rowena Paine-Murphy is currently on display as part of an exhibition in the heart of South Australia's capital.

