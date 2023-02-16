Artwork produced by Mount Isa's award-winning Rowena Paine-Murphy is currently on display as part of an exhibition in the heart of South Australia's capital.
The Stockroom Exhibition opened for public viewing in early February and will run until March 25 at an art gallery with another connection to north west Queensland.
Ozlem Yeni is a visual artist and owner of The Main Gallery which is located in Adelaide's CBD.
Dr Yeni lived and worked in Mount Isa for three years from 2016 to 2019 where she hosted numerous exhibitions including one alongside Ms Paine-Murphy.
The pair have reunited alongside a host of South Australian artists for the exhibition in Adelaide which opened on February 3.
Ms Paine-Murphy has several pieces of artwork on display which reflect greatly on her upbringing in outback Australia.
These include paintings titled Dry Gully, West McDonald Ranges, First Light and A Quiet Spot.
The exhibition can be viewed online and for purchases, Ms Paine-Murphy is contactable directly at rowenapainemurphy@gmail.com.
