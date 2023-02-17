The North West Star
Cloncurry 'deeply impacted' by deaths of miners Dylan Langridge and Trevor Davis

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Flags are at half mast in north west Queensland as the small community of Cloncurry mourns the two miners who tragically lost their lives at Dugald River Mine.

