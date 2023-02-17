Flags are at half mast in north west Queensland as the small community of Cloncurry mourns the two miners who tragically lost their lives at Dugald River Mine.
Bundaberg man Dylan Langridge (33) and Pimpama man Trevor Davis (36) were working in MMG's underground zinc mine approximately 125 metres below the surface on Wednesday February 15 before they fell 15 metres down a void.
A rescue operation confirmed the deaths of the two men who were working as contractors for underground mining services company Barminco.
The mother of Mr Langridge's children Kelly Mcburnie posted a heartfelt tribute to social media.
"We know you're down there fighting," she posted to Facebook.
"Nothing will ever stop me caring for you."
Tributes have since flowed in honour of the two men.
Dugald River General Manager Tim Akroyd said everyone at the mine was "devastated by this tragic event".
"Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends at this time and we will provide all the support that we can."
Chief executive of Barminco owner Perenti, Mark Norwell, also offered his condolences.
"I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan, both of whom should have come home safely from work yesterday."
Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell expressed his deepest sympathies.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this tragic time," a post to the council's Facebook page said.
"The flags at the community precinct will fly at half mast in respect of Dylan and Trevor."
Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the accident will have a deep impact across the community and the mining industry.
"This is a tragic time in our mining history and while the industry is a very big industry in Queensland, it's still a very close-knit family and this will affect a lot of people," he said.
Local state MP Robbie Katter said the tragedy will have "a deep impact" on Cloncurry's "tight-knit community".
"We should all consider the family, friends and work mates of these two blokes and keep them in our prayers," he said.
"It is also important that we recognise everyone we know in our community who works in the mines and be grateful for the job they do and appreciate them coming home safely each shift."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Cloncurry was a town where "everyone knows everyone".
"Our thoughts are with the family of these two men but also all the people of 'Curry. I know what a close-knit community 'Curry is."
An investigation into the accident will begin when the site is deemed safe to enter.
The mine will remain closed until a police investigation concludes with Resources Safety and Health Queensland to determine when it re-opens.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
