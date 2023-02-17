A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of north west Queensland as a monsoon trough continues to drift across the Gulf of Carpentaria.
Heavy rainfall of up to 130mm has been forecast for parts of the Gulf Country on Friday afternoon which could lead to flash flooding.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the weather system is expected to move southwards from the Gulf extending inland to the north west.
Locations which may be affected include Mount Isa, Normanton, Camooweal, Burketown, Cloncurry and Karumba.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
