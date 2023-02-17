The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Politicians told to lead from front on voice to parliament debate

By Tess Ikonomou, Maeve Bannister and Jeremy Cook
February 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crossbench members of parliament have met with the voice to parliament referendum working group. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Parliamentarians from all sides of politics are being called to lead from the front with their support to establish an Indigenous voice to parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.