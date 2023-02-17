Parliamentarians from all sides of politics are being called to lead from the front with their support to establish an Indigenous voice to parliament.
The government's referendum working group, made up of prominent Indigenous activists and campaigners, met with crossbench MPs and the opposition leader on Friday, February 17.
Uluru Dialogue co-chair Pat Anderson told independent MPs the "yes" campaign would need "all the friends we can possibly get".
"This is getting ugly now and it'll get worse. Hang in there and hold the line," she said.
Independent MP Allegra Spender, who represents the Sydney seat of Wentworth, said the fringes of any debate always had ugliness and Indigenous Australians would be the ones affected by it.
"That's what our responsibility as leaders is, to have respectful discussions," she said.
Uluru Statement from the Heart architects are launching a national program to enable people to participate in online sessions to increase their understanding of the proposed voice.
People can ask questions during the hour-long information sessions, which will be held more later in the year as the vote approaches.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has not yet confirmed whether the Liberal Party would support the voice but said the opposition had taken a "productive approach" to discussions with the working group.
Kennedy MP Bob Katter will not support the voice after KAP leader and state MP Robbie Katter said his party weren't convinced discussions were "occurring in the spirit of unity between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians."
With AAP
