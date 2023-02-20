Unsettled weather is expected across much of the north west this week, as an equatorial trough extends through the region into the Northern Territory.
Storms and rain are likely to hit communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria throughout the week however the Bureau of Meterology does not predict a cyclone as of February 20.
A thunderstorm is also predicted for Birdsville on Tuesday, February 21 however the rest of the week is expected to be hot and sunny.
Mount Isa is expected to get plenty of sun throughout the week, with only minor chances of rain.
The Bureau is currently predicting partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday, with a low of 20 degrees and an expected high of 32.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with another high of 32 degrees and a low of 21.
Conditions are tipped to clear further for Mount Isa Day on Thursday, with an expected high of 33 degrees and a low of 21.
Friday and Saturday will also be mostly sunny, with the mercury likely to hit a maximum of 34 across both days.
Friday is likely to be slightly cooler with an expected low of 20 degrees, compared to 21 degrees on Saturday.
Sunday is expected to be a mostly sunny scorcher, with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees and a low of 21 predicted.
Seas in the Gulf are expected to be lower than one metre on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a predicted swell of 0.5 metres on Tuesday.
The Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is currently at 42.78 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius sits at 101.31 per cent.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
