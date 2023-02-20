The North West Star
Gulf Country in store for storms and more as trough moves through region

By Joe Colbrook
February 20 2023 - 4:00pm
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting clear conditions for Mount Isa day later this week. File photo

Unsettled weather is expected across much of the north west this week, as an equatorial trough extends through the region into the Northern Territory.

