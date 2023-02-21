The North West Star
The Mount Isa Cricket Association competition is approaching its final games of the season

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:48am, first published 8:00am
The Mount Isa Cricket Association competition is approaching its last matches before the finals series. File photo

Wet weather caused the latest Mount Isa Cricket Association matches to be abandoned, and teams are now looking to their upcoming games to cement their places on the ladder.

