Wet weather caused the latest Mount Isa Cricket Association matches to be abandoned, and teams are now looking to their upcoming games to cement their places on the ladder.
Much to the disappointment of players, this included the top of the table clash between the Cavaliers and the Black Stars, who are currently separated by just one point on the ladder.
Black Stars coach Ash Benson said although the team missed out on what was set to be a cracking match, their focus was now on beating the Panthers.
"There's no such thing as a certainty in cricket," he said.
"The Panthers gave us a run for our money the last time we played them, so we're expecting another close game.
"We'll definitely have our best team out there, because if we win we're very confident we can be minor premiers."
The Black Stars won their previous clash with the Panthers, who made 7-195 at stumps chasing down the Black Stars' 224-run total.
Panthers captain Mark LeBherz said the team was prepared to put up a fight against the table leaders.
"They got the better of us last time we played them," he said.
"Our batting has been going well, we just need to work on our bowling this weekend to give ourselves a chance.
"It's all up in the air at the moment, it depends on how things go on the day."
There are two more rounds scheduled for the regular season, and semi-finals are set begin on March 11 before the March 25 grand final.
Due to the recent washout all teams were awarded one point, leaving the order of the league table the same as after the February 11 round.
The current standings and points tally are as follows:
