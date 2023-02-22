The North West Star
Mount Isa City Council has plans to buy a duplex at 19 Corbould Street

February 23 2023 - 8:00am
Mount Isa City councillors approved the decision to purchase a duplex at Corbould Street. Pictures from YouTube, Google Maps

Mount Isa City councillors voted to approve the purchase of property at The Gap, with intentions to use it for employee and contractor accommodation.

