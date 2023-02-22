Mount Isa City councillors voted to approve the purchase of property at The Gap, with intentions to use it for employee and contractor accommodation.
The property at 19 Corbould Street is a duplex, and according to a council report is "eminently suitable for the council's...staff members and contractor accommodation purposes".
The council previously approved the purchase of another duplex at 74 A and B Trainor Street, however this deal fell through after the previous owners, the Department of Housing, pulled the property from the market.
The purchase is expected to cost the council $329,000, with an extra $3000 in legal fees however this is accounted for within the city's land acquisition budget.
The property is also expected to allow for cost savings in accommodation, as the report estimates the council spends about $60,000 each year on hotel accommodation for contractors.
Speaking on the proposal, councillor George Fortune said the purchase was a sound move as it allowed the council to take care of its employees.
"I have been speaking on behalf of housing for our employees for a number of years now," Cr Fortune said.
"I think it's important that we have genuinely nice places for our staff to live in.
"The staff are the drivers of a lot of programs through the council and we need to take care of our people as best we can."
Although he was not required to, Cr Mick Tully left the room before the vote due to a perceived conflict of interest and the motion was carried by the remaining councillors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au or visit northweststar.com.au
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.