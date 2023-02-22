The North West Star
Three new rail bridges on Mount Isa line to improve flood resilience

Updated February 22 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Modelling of the Chatfield Creek rail crossing. Picture supplied.

Queensland-based company ARUP Pty Ltd had been appointed to complete the design of new rail bridges on the Mount Isa rail line, with works already underway.

