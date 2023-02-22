Queensland-based company ARUP Pty Ltd had been appointed to complete the design of new rail bridges on the Mount Isa rail line, with works already underway.
The $1.2m contract will see up to three new rail bridges constructed, including two at Chatfield Creek and one at Corella Creek east of Cloncurry, to improve flood immunity.
Queensland Rail Acting Head of Regional Scott Cornish described the news as a major milestone for the state government's multi-million-dollar project to improve flood resilience on the line.
"We know how important it is to keep the rail network up and running to connect communities across the state and supply chains to domestic and overseas markets," he said.
"While it is impossible to fully withstand major weather events, these bridge upgrades will be key to improving flood resilience on the line.
"The proposed works will increase the flow of water at critical locations and help ensure recovery processes are as efficient as possible when major weather events occur."
The project began with reality modelling, undertaken by Brisbane-based company Rapid Capture.
It gave crews 3D digital access to site-specific information, reducing the need for onsite visits.
Mr Cornish said it was good to see further progress.
"When building any infrastructure, it's crucial to consider the environment being built in, including animal habitats, existing roads, landscapes, the climate and the potential for natural disasters to hit," he said.
"That's why our crews are using this reality modelling to identify environmental impacts before planning and implementing solutions."
The Mount Isa line Waterways Resilience project is part of a $50 million investment by the government to bolster safety and reliability on the line.
The project will complement 21 existing weather monitoring stations that help monitor weather impacts remotely along the 1000km line.
