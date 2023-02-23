A campaign to address growing shortfalls in the number of bone marrow transplant donors is one step closer to success.
Bone marrow transplants are a vital source of stem cells used to treat a variety of blood cancers, and Australia faces a shrinking donor pool forcing local patients to rely on international registries.
In Question Time, Traeger MP Robbie Katter called on Health Minister Yvette D'Ath to commit to "seeking agreement from all State and Federal Health Ministers...to address this and release the $12.8 million of existing funding for immediate, large-scale rollout of cheek swab registration".
The Australian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, a charity that links patients with donors, claims a national cheek swab program would be a "successful, cost-effective" recruitment tool based on an earlier campaign.
The move requires approval from all state, territory and federal health ministers, and Ms D'Ath said the Queensland Government supported the move in principle, with discussion likely at the upcoming meeting of Commonwealth health ministers.
"Improving Australian blood stem cell and bone marrow donation capacity is a priority for Queensland Health and I do encourage all people who are eligible to consider being a donor," Ms D'Ath said.
"All Australian governments are working closely on reform activities to make improvements under the National Haemopoietic Progenitor Cell Framework, particularly relating to boosting Australia's capacity of providing domestically-sourced stem cells.
"In response to the Member's question I can advise Queensland will offer its in principle support to rolling out swab testing; I support what is being sought here, pending the clinical advisory group's advice."
The Health Minister also acknowledged the advocacy of Liam O'Brien, a Brisbane man and relative of Mr Katter's who is currently undergoing treatment for blood cancer.
"Like many Queenslanders, I know a member of (Mr Katter's) family has been affected by blood cancers and I acknowledge again, Liam O'Brien who is with us in the gallery today," Ms D'Ath said.
"The member for Trager and the Queensland community can rest assured that... the Queensland Government is committed to improving access to life saving blood, bone marrow and stem cell technologies."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
