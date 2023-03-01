A century after prospector John Campbell Miles made a chance discovery and lodged his mining claim with an assayer in Cloncurry, city residents gathered to celebrate the most special Mount Isa Day yet.
The day started with a morning tea hosted by former Isan Craig 'Macca' McGown and his What's Up Downunder co-host, Golden Guitar winner Tania Kernaghan.
This featured speeches given by Mayor Danielle Slade and federal MP Bob Katter, before Ms Kernaghan led the crowd in a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday' and the Mayor cut the birthday cake.
A new photo collection hosted by Mount Isa City Library, showing how the city grew from a small mining site to a mineral-based metropolis over the past 100 years, was also launched that morning giving newer residents a window to the past.
Tributes poured in from far and wide, including from Traeger MP Robbie Katter who posted a video from Parliament House in Brisbane and said the residents made Mount Isa what it was.
"Mount Isa's not the ground or the mines or an idea. It's the people that live there," Mr Katter said.
"We all love living there, it brings something special and it forms a bond. That's what Mount Isa is."
Former councillor, mayor and state MP Tony McGrady also filmed a video wishing the city well.
The resident of 60 years paid tribute to household names like Deborah Mailman, Pat Rafter, Greg Norman and William Barton, while also looking to the future.
"Over the past 100 years, our city has grown from a small, isolated community to one of the world's major mining cities, and indeed mining communities," Mr McGrady said.
"We have brought together people from all parts of the world, living in Mount Isa, bringing their families from other parts of the world to join them here.
"Let's hope that we continue the way we've been going over the past 100 years."
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also wished the city well, telling the community they had "so much to be proud of" after 100 years.
"I wanted to send my best wishes to the entire city as you mark Mount Isa Day and the centenary celebrations," she said.
"Over the years, Mount Isa has embraced people from many lands to build a wonderful and diverse community.
"You all have so much to be proud of and celebrate."
Resources Minister Scott Stewart, whose relative Walter John Davidson was among the first mine workers, acknowledged the founders' pioneering spirit.
"For a century Mount Isa has been a symbol of Queensland's mining heritage and a testament to the resilience, ingenuity and hard work of those who have called the city home," Mr Stewart said.
"Here's to the next 100 years of growth and prosperity and the enduring spirit of determination that Miles and my great-grandfather embodied."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.