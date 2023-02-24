Queensland Country Bank chief executive officer Aaron Newman says the company is committed to keeping its branches in regional areas open, bucking a trend started by other banks.
Founded in 1971 as the Isa Mine Employees' Credit Union, the bank has a long history in the town and now maintains more than 20 branches across regional Queensland.
Mr Newman said this meant the company had a major stake in the senate inquiry into regional bank closures currently being conducted by the committee for Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport.
"There's been a significant number of branch closures across regional Australia over the last three years," he said.
"Removing branches particularly for those smaller locations does impact on those local communities.
"I think it's very appropriate for the government to be looking at this. It's a really important topic for us one that we want to have a say in."
Queensland Country Bank will be making a submission to the inquiry, which is due to publish its report in December 2023.
Almost 100 bank branches in regional Queensland have closed their doors since September, and Westpac recently reversed its decision to close its Cloncurry branch after a petition.
Although he noted there was a decrease in footfall through brick-and-mortar branches, partly due to the growth of digital banking, Mr Newman said maintaining a physical presence in towns like Mount Isa was valuable.
"Very few people are walking into a branch to make a $50 withdrawal, but that doesn't mean they're not using branches for other things," he said.
"About 65 per cent of our lending business continues to come through our branches. People who are making complex financial transactions still have a preference to sit down with someone face-to-face.
"You can still apply for a home loan online, but for most people it's a large financial decision - potentially the largest decision they'll make - and in a situation like that they'd prefer to talk to an expert."
Maintaining a community presence went beyond simply being in the community according to Mr Newman, who highlighted the bank's community grants program.
Groups in Mount Isa have benefited from Queensland Country Bank funds, including Mount Isa AFL and the North West Canoe Club.
The CEO said the bank had obligations to the community in other ways, as it was a member-owned organisation and as such this factored into decisions about passing on the recent cash rate increases by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
"We strike a balance between running a financially profitable organisation and how we can support the communities that we operate in," Mr Newman said.
"We are mindful about putting up interest rates. What we can't avoid is the cost of funds and it is difficult to be out of step with the market.
"That being said, we've been consistent across all our products and passing on rate increases for both borrowers and deposit holders...we try to provide really competitive rates."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
