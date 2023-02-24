The North West Star
Queensland Country Bank CEO Aaron Newman says the company has no plans to shut branches

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
February 25 2023 - 8:00am
Queensland Country Bank CEO Aaron Newman with staff at the Mount Isa branch. Picture supplied

Queensland Country Bank chief executive officer Aaron Newman says the company is committed to keeping its branches in regional areas open, bucking a trend started by other banks.

