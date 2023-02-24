Robbie Katter has criticised the government's move to reintroduce breach of bail as an offence for children, saying that alone is not enough to curb rising youth crime.
During the first sitting week of 2023 the Queensland Government introduced the bill, which has drawn criticism due to the amendments being incompatible with the state's Human Rights Act.
The Traeger MP said he would support the bill, but did not think it was the silver bullet proponents on both sides of the aisle claimed it would be.
"It's an improvement on what we've got, but I think the problem is that it's presented by the opposition as a panacea for battling youth crime," Mr Katter said.
"It's tinkering at the edges.
"It helps, but I think most people need to ask themselves with the kids going around stealing cars or committing violent offences, do they think an increased chance of going to a detention centre that they're already happy to attend is going to change their behaviour?"
Mr Katter added the extent of the bill was "disappointing", as he believed the public would support significantly wider reforms to youth justice legislation.
Reforms endorsed by Katter's Australia Party consist of amendments to the Youth Justice Act, including mandatory minimum sentencing and provisions to try youths as adults for some offences.
These also include the introduction of relocation sentencing, which would give magistrates the option of sending young recidivists to remote facilities, a policy that recently received support from former federal MP Andrew Laming.
Mr Katter said relocation sentencing would be a cheap, effective solution and would reduce the need to construct new detention centres at significant cost to taxpayers.
"Part of the problem is you need to create consequences for the kids, and also an opportunity to rehabilitate them effectively," he said.
"I think [young offenders] would be a lot less happy, and a lot less willing if they had to go to Urandangi and places like that."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.