The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Traeger MP Robbie Katter calls for further action to deter youth from crime

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
February 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katter's Australian Party members Nick Dametto, Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth have called on the state government to further reform youth justice laws. Picture supplied

Robbie Katter has criticised the government's move to reintroduce breach of bail as an offence for children, saying that alone is not enough to curb rising youth crime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.