Our People

Two artists with ties to north west Queensland have shared their stories as part of a major exhibition

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 8:00am
Judy Watson is a Waanyi woman, and draws on her family's heritage. Picture by Joe Ruckli

Waanyi artists Gordon Hookey and Judy Watson are among those chosen to share their stories at an exhibition held by the State Library of Queensland.

