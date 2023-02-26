Waanyi artists Gordon Hookey and Judy Watson are among those chosen to share their stories at an exhibition held by the State Library of Queensland.
The pair detail their careers and origins in north west Queensland in interviews filmed for the state library's James C. Sourris AM Collection of Artist Interviews, which are currently being shown alongside never-before displayed works from eight private collections.
Originally from Cloncurry, Mr Hookey completed a bricklaying apprenticeship in Mount Isa before working his way through the tertiary system to obtain a fine arts degree from UNSW.
In his interview, Mr Hookey credits his trade background for his current career, and he is currently a member of the internationally-acclaimed proppaNOW Aboriginal art collective.
The group received the prestigious Jane Lombard Prize for Art and Social Justice for being 'models for political empowerment throughout the world'.
Mr Hookey's work "lays out the histories of Aboriginal Australia in fantastical satires that critique racism" according to a state library media statement.
Ms Watson was born in Mundubbera in the Wide Bay-Burnett region, however after visiting what would later become Boodjamulla National Park she discovered her ties to north west Queensland.
"I found out later through my uncle, Ken Isaacson, that this was our ancestral Country, part of Waanyi language group territory," she said.
Ms Watson has work held in major Australian and intentional galleries, including the British Museum, the Tate Gallery and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Her work draws upon her family's ancestral sites and stories.
State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald AM said the collection of interviews was one of a kind and internationally significant.
"It is unlike any other in the country, harnessing the power of film to document and preserve the historically important," Ms McDonald said.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
