How have post-lockdown conditions impacted entrepreneurs & new businesses?

The impact of lockdowns caused many entrepreneurs and small business owners to struggle to keep their businesses profitable. Picture Shutterstock

The impact of lockdowns caused many entrepreneurs and small business owners to struggle to keep their businesses profitable. This forced many of them to shut down temporarily or make significant changes to their operations. While some have managed to adapt and even thrive in the new conditions, others had to close operations or are still struggling today.

These changes in the economic systems of the world certainly were not anticipated and something even students of an online MBA program could not have predicted. But what have we learned from this experience? In this article, we'll look at how the post-lockdown conditions have impacted entrepreneurs and new businesses today and what the landscape may look like moving forward.

The rise of online shopping and the decline of brick-and-mortar stores

The most significant shift we've seen post-lockdowns has been the widespread adoption of online shopping. This is because once lockdowns started, we didn't have the option to remain physical and many businesses were forced to adapt to the online marketplace. If they didn't adapt to these changes, they could not compete, so even the least tech-savvy businesses found ways to stay open during this period.

This means that even today, almost all businesses adopt a more substantial online presence and the flexibility to order items online. Companies like Uber and Menulog are still popular today, even without lockdowns, as many restaurants use these services to facilitate the online delivery of their products. The trend is likely to continue moving forward.

Another reason that online shopping is here to stay is that it has become easier and more efficient to shop online. People can purchase apparel, groceries, pet products and even furniture, all with just a few clicks. This convenience has led to an enormous increase in online shopping, resulting in brick-and-mortar stores taking a back seat for many shoppers.

What also draws shoppers is the decreased overall cost of goods that can be found through online retail. The lowered cost of overheads for businesses means that they can provide shoppers with more competitive rates than their brick-and-mortar counterparts. With all these advantages to online shopping, it is quickly replacing the physical experiences.

The increase in remote work and the need for more flexible working arrangements

The workforce was also significantly affected as individuals were limited to only working from home. While this wasn't the case for some jobs in hospitality or jobs that required a physical presence, most office jobs could transition to the remote work model. This meant that businesses slowly realised that it was even more efficient to have employees work from home as it was more cost-effective.

After the strict lockdowns ended, many companies have begun adopting remote work policies and hybrid arrangements. The model allows for better flexibility regarding hours, said locations and how tasks are accomplished. This shift to remote work has been a significant game-changer for employers and employees.

Employers now have a much easier time finding top-quality talent from anywhere around the globe, while employees benefit from being able to work where and when they like. Having more flexible working arrangements also reduces stress levels and improves morale among workers, which can help improve productivity. With more people now having access to employment opportunities regardless of their location, the increase in remote working is here to stay.

The change in spending habits, with people becoming more mindful of their finances

How people manage their money has changed significantly post-lockdown, with more individuals taking a mindful approach to their spending habits. The pandemic has forced many of us to become increasingly conscious and responsible regarding our finances, as the effects have directly impacted our bank accounts. People are opting for more realistic budgets and ensuring that they know every purchase before committing.

The effects on businesses and entrepreneurs on these tighter economic conditions mean that they, too need to manage their businesses and finances carefully. Economically, when tighter spending conditions affect the population, it usually impacts the larger commercial landscape. To survive businesses need to be more competitive and deliver better services with better pricing structures.

How entrepreneurs and businesses have had to pivot in order to survive during these times

Entrepreneurs and businesses have had a tough go of it during the pandemic, the challenges like high unemployment, business closures and a hit to consumer confidence have wreaked havoc on industries worldwide. To survive what has been an incredibly trying time, many businesses have had to pivot and remain headstrong to survive.

This has meant cutting costs or expanding their online presence, while others have taken more significant risks to try out new models or approaches to propel their companies forward. At the same time, many entrepreneurs have also used government assistance programmes and adopted creative thinking to stay afloat. These tactics as well as traditional marketing practices such as promotions and advertising, helped businesses keep running during these testing times.

Not every business did come out of this period unscathed, but the agility and resourcefulness that many entrepreneurs have shown demonstrate just how resilient the business world can be when facing unfamiliar obstacles. This adaptability and resilience were essential for overcoming these obstacles. Many entrepreneurs learned some valuable lessons during this period; likely, those who survived will be better equipped for any challenges moving forward.

Summary

The challenges of lockdowns certainly impacted society's economies and changes more than we could have anticipated. From the rise in popularity of online shopping to the greater need for remote work and business operations becoming ever-so-more flexible. As difficult as these changes have been, this period has shown us that resilience is critical and that businesses need to be able to pivot their strategies if they are going to survive.