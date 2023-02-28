Plenty of action took place in round 14 of the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition over the weekend.
Black Stars snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Panthers while the Cavaliers continued to pile the pressure on in the race for the minor premiership with a win against Western Bulls.
It was the Panthers who elected to bat first in their fixture against the Stars at Captain Cook Oval on Saturday.
Some impressive batting gave Panthers their highest innings total of the season as they put together an imposing 213 runs off 30 overs.
A tough task for the Stars became even tougher when they found themselves three wickets down with 47 runs after seven overs.
Nadeesh Wickramasekara and Anurag Saraswat then piled on 95 runs in a blistering fourth wicket partnership.
Wickramasekara finished just short of a half century on 49 runs after being caught out while Saraswat was sent packing after a quickfire 34 run innings.
Jack Hamilton came to the crease next and whacked five sixes to put the Stars on the front foot. Like Wickramasekara, Hamilton would also fall just short of his 50 after being bowled out by Hussain on 49.
A gripping day's play came down to the wire when the Stars needed three runs off the last ball to win. It was Evan Magnus who held his nerve to find the boundary and give the Stars all two points.
Black Stars coach Ash Benson said despite the disappointment in his side's efforts in the field, it was "a good win".
"We knew it was going to be a big effort for us to win," Benson said.
"We had a few batsmen not playing, so our batting order was reshuffled and wasn't as strong as it normally is," he said.
"We didn't bowl or field up to our normal standards, so we were chasing 30 to 40 runs more than what we should have been."
Benson said Black Stars were being cautious heading in to their final round fixture against Western Bulls.
"We've got a lot of players unavailable for that game which is unfortunate, but we can't do anything about it," he said.
"If we can manage to win against the Bulls, we'll be pretty confident continuing through to the finals and doing well."
Over at Sunset Oval, the Cavaliers proved too good for the Western Bulls in another closely fought game.
The Bulls batted first, notching 203 runs for two off 30 overs as opening batsman Wes Hall put together a massive innings of 86 not out.
Cavs opening batsman Sam Parsons also proved handy with the bat, hitting 52 runs to put his side in a commanding position.
A big knock from Tom Lodewyke (40) helped the Cavs claim victory by five wickets to keep the pressure on first placed Black Stars heading in to the final week of the regular season.
Ladder as it stands:
Round 15: March 4
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.