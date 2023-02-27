The North West Star
Police appeal for help finding prisoner who escaped Mount Isa watch house

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:01pm
Police have located a 19-year-old man who escaped from police custody alongside a 25-year-old male. File picture.

A manhunt is underway after two men escaped police custody in Mount Isa on Sunday.

Local News

