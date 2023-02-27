A manhunt is underway after two men escaped police custody in Mount Isa on Sunday.
The pair were believed to have allegedly damaged a window in the watch house on Isa Street after midday on Sunday February 26, before they fled on foot near Camooweal Street.
One of the men, a 19-year-old Aboriginal man, has since been located while police continue to search for the other escapee, a 25-year-old Caucasian man.
Police have continued to appeal for public assistance to find the 25-year-old.
He is described as being 165cm tall with a medium build, short ginger/brown hair, clean shaven with brown eyes and heavily tattooed on both sides of the neck with large chest tattoos featuring wings.
The man was last seen wearing grey pants and is without a shirt.
He is not considered dangerous to the public, however residents have been urged to not approach the men and contact police with any sightings or information on their whereabouts.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
