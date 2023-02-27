The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Outback Queensland Masters crowned best Grey Nomad event of 2022

JC
By Jeremy Cook
February 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An outback golf tournament played throughout remote north west Queensland has won a gold tourism award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.