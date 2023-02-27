An outback golf tournament played throughout remote north west Queensland has won a gold tourism award.
The Outback Queensland Masters was named the winner of the 2022 Best Festival or Event at the Grey Nomad Awards in February.
The annual event, which will make its way to Mount Isa in July, was praised by the judging panel for its celebration of the natural environment and its recognition of remote communities.
"And that brings us to another extremely impressive aspect of the Outback Queensland Masters," judges said.
"That is the degree to which the event series has been designed to specifically assist remote communities in need of some tender loving care."
The competition will visit six towns in outback Queensland in 2023, including St George, Cunnamulla, Quilpie, Richmond, Karumba and Mount Isa.
"We are incredibly grateful to the local communities with work with in Outback Queensland to make it happen," Golf Australia Queensland and Northern Territory manager Luke Bates said.
"We welcome all to join in the competition; and to show no matter your age or background, you can give golf a go. Everyone is welcome to join in on this incredible experience," Mr Bates said.
The 2023 tournament will begin in St George on June 17 before finishing in Mount Isa in late-July.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
