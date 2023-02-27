More rain is expected to fall in the already sodden Gulf of Carpentaria this week.
Approximately 45mm of rain has already fallen on Normanton across the past two days with more on the way according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Some locations have seen more than 100mm in the past 24 hours.
Thunderstorms will continue to affect the north west over the coming days as a monsoon continues to pass through far north Queensland.
Residents further south in Mount Isa can expect cloudy skies and potential showers over the week's forecast period.
Temperatures will remain fairly constant for the Isa throughout the week, reaching a top of 34 degrees on every day except Saturday. Minimum temperatures will remain similarly constant, hovering around 21 to 23 degrees.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 42.52 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 99.69 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
