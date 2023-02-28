Two men who escaped from the Mount Isa watch house on Sunday have been charged and returned to police custody.
The manhunt, which lasted more than 24 hours, ended when a 25-year-old Mount Isa man was arrested on Monday night.
The man was charged with one count of escaping lawful custody and two counts of wilful damage.
A 19-year-old Sunset man was also arrested on Monday morning after the pair were believed to have allegedly damaged a window in the watch house on Isa Street after midday on Sunday February 26, before fleeing on foot.
The 19-year-old was charged with one count each of escaping lawful custody and wilful damage.
Both men are expected to appear at Mount Isa Magistrates Court today, February 28.
