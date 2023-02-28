The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Two men charged and returned to police custody after escaping Mount Isa watch house

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two men escaped from the Mount Isa watch house at about 12:30pm on Sunday. File picture.

Two men who escaped from the Mount Isa watch house on Sunday have been charged and returned to police custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.